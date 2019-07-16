Dirty Laundry: 2019 Emmy Nominations Are Here

The 2019 Emmy nominations have landed! Plus, R. Kelly is back in court, and you won't believe how much Kris Jenner is asking for five more years of Keeping Up With The Kardashians! Find out in the latest Dirty Laundry.

The 2019 Emmy Award nominations came out today, and Game of Thrones alone earned 32 nominations! Veep also tops the list, but Julia Roberts was snubbed, along with George Clooney and Emma Stone. The Emmys will be coming up on September 22nd at 8pm on FOX.

R. Kelly was in court for his bond hearing today. He pleaded not guilty, but he was denied bond, so he's going to be in the hole for quite some time now. His two girlfriends are saying that they can't get any money anymore, because one of R. Kelly's assistants used to give them cash. Yeah. Now, there's no cash to give anymore, and the assistant is gone. But apparently they're living rent free right now, until the end of the year.

On The Bachelorette last night, Hannah finally sent Luke P. home. He's the guy who was shaming her, because she hooked up with some of the guys. Isn't that the whole point of the show?

Time Magazine's 25 Most Influential People on the Internet list came out... and why is Jada Pinkett Smith on it? The Kardashians didn't make the list, although Cardi B, Lil Nas X, BTS, Donald Trump, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, and Ariana Grande are all there.

Kris Jenner thinks the Kardashian family deserves a lot more money, and she's negotiating with E! right now for another FIVE seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. They originally had $150 million back in 2017, but she's renegotiating for $300 million for the family.

Alec Baldwin's daughter Ireland is claiming the brown bread from the Cheesecake Factory is going to her boobs. It's a 110 calories per roll, and according to Ireland they're making her breasts grow.

