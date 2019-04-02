Dirty Laundry: 50 Cent Sells Farmington Mansion

50 Cent finally unloaded his mansion in Farmington. Plus, why is J.Lo getting sued over World of Dance? And John Cena's mystery lady friend has been identified in today's Dirty Laundry.

After 12 years, 50 Cent finally sold his Farmington, CT mansion. He bought it from Mike Tyson back in 2003 for $4.1 million, and sold it for $2.9 million, which is 84 percent less than what he was asking for back in 2007. The 50,000 square foot, 25 bathroom property is off the market now. Fif was paying about $70,000 a month in mortgage payments and taxes, so he's probably happy to get that off his bank roll. He's donating all the money to his organization, the G-Unity Foundation.

Jennifer Lopez and choreographer Debbie Allen are getting sued by a guy named Alvin Gray-El, who claims he had the idea for a show exactly like World of Dance and emailed Debbie Allen about it. He claims she took that idea and made the show. He's looking for $6.5 million. NBC is saying the show was their idea.

Video of Dance-Off: Judges Battle - World of Dance 2018 (Digital Exclusive)

Tori Spelling is in trouble with the court system, again. City National Bank has sued her and her husband Dean McDermott over a $400,000 loan they took out. Tori was supposed to show up in court back on March 29th but was a no-show, so the next hearing is on May 1st. The judge issued a bench warrant for her, but she took off for Israel on Monday with Jennie Garth to film a commercial for a children's clothing line.

John Cena was seen holding hands with a woman the other day, and we're finally finding out who this woman is-- she's a project manager for a Vancouver-based company. Apparently, Shay Shariatzadeh has an electronic engineering degree, so she's very smart, in addition to being quite pretty.

Video of Avigilon H4 Thermal Camera | Unboxing and Overview

Is Nicholas Cage about to be close to broke? In the past, he bought two islands in the Bahamas, a pet octopus (that supposedly helped him become a better actor), and apparently also owns a pyramid tomb. It's a mausoleum at St. Louis Cemetery in New Orleans, which is very tightly-packed, but he was able to buy two tombs there. He built a 9 foot tall pyramid there, which is where he plans to spend the rest of eternity once he passes.