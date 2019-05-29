Dirty Laundry: Alex Trebek Has Good News About His Health

Alex Trebek's cancer is in remission! Plus, Cardi B drops 80 grand on jewelry... for her baby. And we learn more about the troubling illness that canceled two concerts for Ariana Grande and more in this Dirty Laundry.

Good news! Alex Trebek is almost close to remission. He said that his tumors have shrunk by more than 50 percent. He said that his doctors are really shocked too, and this type of recovery is unheard of. Alex had a 9 percent survival rate for his stage four pancreatic cancer. Hopefully, he's going to pull through.

Prince Harry flew on a commercial airline. People were surprised, but at first no one was sure if it was actually him. He was traveling on a British Airways flight from Rome, Italy to London, England.

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington checked himself into rehab here in Connecticut, but his reps are saying he is not there for rehab... this is a "wellness retreat."

Cardi B dropped $80k on diamond jewelry for her baby, who is ten months old. Hopefully the baby doesn't put the stuff in her mouth...

Ariana Grande canceled a few shows in Florida on doctor's orders, because she was sick. Now she's claiming she had a bad allergic reaction to tomatoes, and her throat was closing up.

Sharon Osborne has announced that she's getting a new face. On The Talk, she told her co-hosts she's getting plastic surgery work done in August, so when the show comes back in September, she'll have a whole new look. You do you, Sharon.