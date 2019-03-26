Dirty Laundry: All Charges Dropped Against Jussie Smollett

A shocking turn in the case of Jussie Smollett, plus is there more evidence A-Rod is a cheater? And Cardi B's past comes back to haunt her... find out how in this Dirty Laundry.

All charges have been dropped against Empire's Jussie Smollett. Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson are not happy at all, saying the grand jury has come up with 16 counts of disorderly conduct, and all of a sudden those counts have gone away. Emanuel called this a "whitewash of justice." The prosecutor who dropped the charges says he doesn't believe Jussie is innocent, that the cops didn't have evidence to get Jussie convicted, but the prosecutor decided to drop the charges because Jussie doesn't have a criminal record, and lying about the alleged attacks was not a violent crime. Plus, Jussie did forfeit his ten thousand dollar bond, and he did 18 hours of community service with Jesse Jackson's organization, the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition, a civil and human rights organization. It looks like this deal with Jussie has been in talks for weeks, but it was under wraps and nobody knew about it.

People are going after Cardi B after she let out some info about herself over the weekend, that when she was a stripper she used to drug and rob men. Any guy that wanted to get busy with her, she'd take back to a hotel, then drug them and walk away with his possessions.

Jose Canseco was saying that A-Rod was cheating on Jennifer Lopez with Jose's ex-wife. Now, a former Playboy Playmate is claiming that Alex Rodriguez was sexting her just weeks before he proposed to J.Lo. A-Rod was allegedly asking for a threesome with her and a different girl (not J.Lo). Will she release those texts (and a certain... intimate picture of A-Rod?)

Jon Bon Jovi fans are going to want to take a cruise on Norwegian Cruise Lines' Norwegian Jade ship-- you can cruise with Mr. Jon Bon Jovi. It leaves from Miami to the Bahamas for four days next month. It's almost sold out, but there is another cruise that leaves from Spain and cruises the Mediterranean.

A story came out yesterday that Wendy Williams was drunk and had to be rushed to the hospital after finding out that her husband and his mistress welcomed a baby girl. She did return to work today.

Today's Dirty Laundry is brought to you by Durants Party Rental.