Dirty Laundry: American Idol Saves Ada

One of the stand out performers from American Idol makes the Top Ten, Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec name their twins, and more in today's Dirty Laundry...

American Idol's Top Ten is here. The one I think is absolutely amazing is the drag queen, Ada Vox.

Video of Ada Vox Sings &quot;And I Am Telling You I&#039;m Not Going&quot; - Top 10 - American Idol 2018 on ABC

Last night, America did not vote her through... so the judges had to save her as one of their four saves.

Prince's family is suing the hospital that treated Prince's overdose the week before he died. He did a show in Atlanta, before his plane made an emergency landing in Illinois and his family is now claiming the hospital there treated him improperly for his overdose. They didn't find out the reason for it, and didn't console him at all... and he died a week later.

Walgreens is also getting sued by Prince's family, too.

Meek Mill was released from prison today. He got into a fight and was facing two to four years, and everybody was in an uproar about this, with the Free Meek Mill campaign. Now it's finally happening!

Meek Mill has been released from prison https://t.co/URnaJuR2xy pic.twitter.com/sZc9wU39YD — billboard (@billboard) April 24, 2018

Nobody understood why he got such a harsh sentence for such a little thing. Hopefully he will turn this negative thing in his life, into something positive. That's what he's claiming he's going to do.

Kanye West has parted ways with much of his management team including Scooter Braun. He had a show a few nights ago, and he was 90 minutes late getting on stage, then started screaming and yelling about political stuff. Maybe he smelled too much of that new Kim Kardashian perfume?

Speaking of Kim, she posed naked to promote her newest perfume.

Dancing With The Stars' Kym Johnson and Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec welcomed their twins yesterday. Hudson is the boy, and the sister is Haven.