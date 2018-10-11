Dirty Laundry: AMA Ratings Were Down... Way Down!

Our theories on why the AMAs had such low ratings, plus are Ben Affleck and Shauna Sexton finished? Get the latest in today's Dirty Laundry.

The American Music Awards happened last night, and the ratings were... bad. The show ratings were over 25% down from last year. Thetre are claims the low viewership was because of the political stuff going on during the show, but there was also a Red Sox-Yankees game, This Is Us, and more big TV events.

Taylor Swift beat a record yesterday; she now has the most wins, topping previous record holder Whitney Houston.

Video of Taylor Swift Wins Artist of the Year - AMAs 2018

Camila Cabello picked up four awards last night, and Jennifer Lopez performed a slow song, so she wasn't dancing too much.

Ben Affleck and Shauna Sexton went away to Montana after he was done with rehab, but when they came back he broke things off, according to reports. Shauna is saying not to believe everything you hear... but maybe Ben should break up with her, because he needs to concentrate on other things like his kids after rehab.

Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice's husband Joe, who's been in jail, has been ordered to be deported back to Italy when he gets out. He's trying to appeal the order, because Teresa doesn't want to move to Italy with the kids.

Congratulations to Owen Wilson, who's welcomed his third child, a baby girl.

Channing Tatum has been dating British singer Jessie J. He says it's been going on for a few months now, so we'll keep our eye on that couple!

This Dirty Laundry is presented by the Haunted Graveyard at Lake Compounce.