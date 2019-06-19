Dirty Laundry: Anderson Cooper Won't Inherit Gloria Vanderbilt's Fortune

Why won't Anderson Cooper inherit any of mom Gloria Vanderbilt's fortune? And how many people have checked out Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston's Murder Mystery, according to Netflix? Find out in today's Dirty Laundry.

We know that Gloria Vanderbilt passed away a few days ago, and now we know Anderson Cooper-- her son-- is not getting one penny of her fortune. He told Howard Stern back in 2014 that he wasn't getting any of her fortune, and he doesn't mind. He said he's a worker, he has plenty of money, and he doesn't need her money, so they agreed not to set that up. So where's all the money going?

Netflix is saying the movie Murder Mystery starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston has been viewed by 30.8 million accounts. That breaks a Netflix viewing record, and in just three days.



Bachelor Nation: Sean Lowe and his wife Catherine are expecting baby number three.

It looks like Reality Steve got the end of the current season of The Bachelorette wrong, and announced the wrong winner. Now we know who Hannah actually picks in the finale. We're not gonna say who it is though, we don't want to spoil it for anyone :)

Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club is not coming back for a second season... MTV has canceled it, due to a lack of drama. Apparently the club itself, in Mykonos has closed down, as well.

