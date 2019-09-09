Dirty Laundry: Animal Rights Groups Upset With J-Lo

September 9, 2019
Animal rights groups are upset with J-Lo. Plus, Billy Bush returns to Extra tonight... with a familiar face from Connecticut TV news! More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry.

It's over for Sarah Palin and her husband after 30 years. They're getting divorced. 

Jennifer Lopez walked the red carpet at the Toronto Internationl Film Festival for her new movie Hustlers, but animal rights groups weren't happy with her wearing fur. 

Sharon Osbourne debuted her new face on the new season of The Talk today. 

Felicity Huffman is facing only one MONTH in jail for the college admissions scandal. 

Billy Bush is back on Extra tonight... with a familiar former CT TV news face! 

 

 

