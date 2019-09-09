Dirty Laundry: Animal Rights Groups Upset With J-Lo
Animal rights groups are upset with J-Lo. Plus, Billy Bush returns to Extra tonight... with a familiar face from Connecticut TV news! More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry.
It's over for Sarah Palin and her husband after 30 years. They're getting divorced.
Jennifer Lopez walked the red carpet at the Toronto Internationl Film Festival for her new movie Hustlers, but animal rights groups weren't happy with her wearing fur.
Jennifer Lopez has fallen foul of animal rights group PETAhttps://t.co/lxy6a6YjEF— Evening Standard Insider (@StandardInsider) September 9, 2019
Sharon Osbourne debuted her new face on the new season of The Talk today.
Sharon Osborne addresses her plastic surgery and embraces her facelift:— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 6, 2019
"It's not a new look..I'm going and just having a refresh."https://t.co/oKLDvNCQzY
Felicity Huffman is facing only one MONTH in jail for the college admissions scandal.
Felicity Huffman said she was just trying to be a good parent. Now, days before her sentencing for a federal crime, the actress said she regrets paying $15,000 to rig her daughter's SAT scores. https://t.co/guLbPzI8Nb— CNN (@CNN) September 9, 2019
Billy Bush is back on Extra tonight... with a familiar former CT TV news face!
The all-new #ExtraTV premieres *TODAY*! @jennlahmers and the team are ready to go! Check your TV listings here: https://t.co/6KMtMw8KEO pic.twitter.com/AlFCjsQgKP— ExtraTV (@extratv) September 9, 2019