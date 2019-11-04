Dirty Laundry: Is Anna Faris Engaged?

November 4, 2019
Gina J

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Staff/Getty

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Anna Faris was seen with a giant ring! Plus, Kim Kardashian is trying to free a presumably innocent death row inmate. Plus, Terminator doesn't terminate the box office... more in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

Is Anna Faris engaged? She was seen over the weekend with a giant ring. She's been dating Michael Barrett for a couple years. This would be her third marriage. 

Kim Kardashian is trying to free a death row inmate. His name is Rodney Reed. He was accused of killing a woman over 20 years ago. He's scheduled to die on November 20th. The fiance of the woman actually confessed that HE killed her for sleeping around. 

Rod Kardashian slimmed down, looks like he lost some weight... there was a photo of him with Kris Jenner from Halloween. 

Sad news over the weekend... Rudy from the very first season of Survivor in 2000 passed away. He was 91.

So, Kevin Hart is still recovering from that awful accident, right? Well, paparazzi caught him getting into a 1969 Camaro over the weekend... WITHOUT A SEATBELT -- again!!! 

Happy Birthday to Matthew McConaughey and Diddy who both turn 50 today!

And the weekend box office... 

3. Maleficent - $12.1M
2. Joker $13.9M
1. Terminator: Dark Fate $29M

Dirty Laundry is brought to by Stone Academy. 

 

Tags: 
Dirty Laundry

Recent Podcast Audio
Dirty on the :30: Matthew McConaughey Feeds First Responders WTICFM: On-Demand
Dirty on the :30: Will Harry Styles Be The Next James Bond? WTICFM: On-Demand
Dirty on the :30: Kanye West's Lame Sunday Service Brunch WTICFM: On-Demand
Dirty on the :30: Were Lori Loughlin's Kids In On The College Admissions Scam? WTICFM: On-Demand
Can't Beat Christine: Marla From Manchester WTICFM: On-Demand
Dirty Laundry: Are Kylie Jenner and Drake A Thing? WTICFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes