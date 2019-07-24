Dirty Laundry: Anne Hathaway Expecting Baby #2
Anne Hathaway shared some exciting news, Kanye West is looking to make more money off his Sunday Service, Steve Irwin's daughter celebrates two milestones in a single day, and more Dirty Laundry...
Congratulations to Anne Hathaway! She announced today on Instagram that she's expecting baby number two. She already has a three year old son, Jonathan Rosebanks.
It’s not for a movie... #2 All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love --
Kanye West needs more money, apparently, and he just filed documents with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to register the phrase Sunday Service, for clothing, dresses, footwear, jackets, socks, and more.
Joe Rogan left his car in LAX when he went to Europe, but when he got back his car's sunroof was covered in cat poop. Where'd the cats come from? And why did they target Joe's car?
I parked my truck for 11 days at LAX and cats decided to shit and piss ALL over the sunroof. This is what was left after I drove 35 miles home. There was WAY more when I got into the car. Luckily it’s hot out so the shit was dry and hard, but fuck is it disgusting. When I got in the car I was confused because it looked like someone poured a drink all over the windshield. We stopped at the exit and realized the entire top of the truck was covered with shit and piss. Be careful if you’re parking in terminal 4. These fucking cats ain’t playing.
Steve Irwin's daughter Bindi Irwin just celebrated turning 21, something else, too-- her boyfriend of six years Chandler Powell and she just got engaged.
The most beautiful surprise. Chandler & Robert worked together to capture the moment I said ‘YES’ in the gardens of Australia Zoo. Beyond perfect. I never knew Robert was there photographing & I’ll always be grateful to have these special memories of the best day of my life.❤️ pic.twitter.com/0fRD0DMhdd— Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) July 25, 2019
Happy birthday to Jennifer Lopez, turns 50 today. The new 50 looks good!!
a lil bday turn up -- #itsmyparty #allthewayup #repost @arod TONIGHT was a Jenny from the Block party, and we took it from the Bronx all the way to the 305!!! -- -- Happy 5-0, @JLo. -- Te amo mucho.