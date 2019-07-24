Dirty Laundry: Anne Hathaway Expecting Baby #2

Anne Hathaway shared some exciting news, Kanye West is looking to make more money off his Sunday Service, Steve Irwin's daughter celebrates two milestones in a single day, and more Dirty Laundry...

Congratulations to Anne Hathaway! She announced today on Instagram that she's expecting baby number two. She already has a three year old son, Jonathan Rosebanks.

Kanye West needs more money, apparently, and he just filed documents with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to register the phrase Sunday Service, for clothing, dresses, footwear, jackets, socks, and more.

Joe Rogan left his car in LAX when he went to Europe, but when he got back his car's sunroof was covered in cat poop. Where'd the cats come from? And why did they target Joe's car?

Steve Irwin's daughter Bindi Irwin just celebrated turning 21, something else, too-- her boyfriend of six years Chandler Powell and she just got engaged.

The most beautiful surprise. Chandler & Robert worked together to capture the moment I said ‘YES’ in the gardens of Australia Zoo. Beyond perfect. I never knew Robert was there photographing & I’ll always be grateful to have these special memories of the best day of my life.❤️ pic.twitter.com/0fRD0DMhdd — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) July 25, 2019

Happy birthday to Jennifer Lopez, turns 50 today. The new 50 looks good!!