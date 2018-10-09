Dirty Laundry: Are Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Having a Baby?

Are Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin expecting a baby, or not? Plus, Ben Affleck hits the road, Dancing With The Stars Junior premieres, and more.

Chris Martin of Coldplay and 50 Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson might be expecting a baby. There are rumors these two had a reveal party over the weekend, but Dakota's rep is saying it's not true. They're now claiming it was just a regular old birthday, but if you see the pictures, there is an arch of blue balloons and also pink balloons... and throughout the party they released the blue balloons, which typically means there's a baby boy on the way.

Ozzy Osbourne had to cancel a concert over the weekend, after having hand surgery. He posted a photo on Instagram, saying the post-surgery ice cream was making him feel a bit better.

Feeling better after surgery. Ice cream helps A post shared by Ozzy Osbourne (@ozzyosbourne) on Oct 6, 2018 at 5:28pm PDT

Comedian Katt Williams was arrested over the weekend. He had a gig booked at Wildin' Out in Portland, Oregon and got into a tussle with his towncar driver, going from the airport.

Nick Cannon is going to be hosting a late night TV series for Fox. He's also going to be hosting the upcoming competitive series The Masked Singer.

Ben Affleck is out of rehab, so he went to Montana for a romantic getaway with his old 22-year-old Playboy model girlfriend Shauna Sexton.

Dancing With The Stars Junior premiered last night, and it was really cute. Scottie Pippen's daughter is the most adorable little girl. They let go of two of the kids last night--Tripp Palin (Sarah Palin's grandson) grandson, and Master Chef Junior champion Addison Osta Smith.

Weekend Box Office:

3. Smallfoot ($14.9 million)

2. A Star Is Born ($41.2 million)

1. Venom ($80 million)

