Dirty Laundry: Are Kylie Jenner and Drake A Thing?

There are rumors floating around about Drake and Kylie Jenner! Plus, Kelly Clarkson gets a Vegas residency! And some celeb Halloween highlights! More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

Heidi Klum's costume was CRAZY!!! She was an alien with intestines and everything!





Kendall Jenner had a party, Drake had a party, and Kylie was at Drake's party... some rumors about them two are going around.

Lizzo was dressed as a DNA test!

Bridget and Holly had a seance to try to talk to the late Hugh Heffner...

Conor McGregor pleaded guilty in that pub attack case.

Kelly Clarkson announced today on her show that she's gonna be doing a Las Vegas residencey next year!

Ian Ziering and his wife have called it quits. They say they've grown apart, but remain friends and will co-parent their children.

Taylor Kinney Facetimed a fan battling cancer.

Katy Perry celebrated her 35th birthday and she paid for 64 friends and took them on a tour of Egypt!

