Dirty Laundry: Are Lady Gaga and Jeremy Renner 'A Thing'?

Lady Gaga and Jeremy Renner have been spending a lot of time together.. what does it mean? Plus, Kylie Jenner defends her "self-made" status as a billionaire, Donny and Marie are calling it quits, and more Dirty Laundry.

Lady Gaga has been hanging out with Jeremy Renner. He's about 40 years old, she's 32. Is it romantic? According to US Weekly, a source says it's not there just yet, but they are spending a lot of time together, and he's even bringing his daughter around her, too.

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods still aren't talking, and it looks like Kylie has just given up. Apparently Kylie said things would be amicable between them, but their best friend days are over. Apparently Jordyn thought going on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk would help their friendship, but it had the opposite effect on Kylie.

Jada Pinkett Smith was certainly happy about the interview, though... she got a daytime Emmy nomination for it.

Kylie is also defending her self-made billionaire title from Forbes magazine. She was named their first self-made billionaire under the age of 21, and she says that's the truth. Kylie claims she hasn't gotten a dime from her parents since she was 15. The question is, how much money did she accumulate before that?

Fans of Donny and Marie Osmond better fly out to Las Vegas by November 16th, because they said they're calling it quits. As revealed on Good Morning America, they're retiring at the end of their residency in Vegas.

Cardi B has filed paperwork with the United States Patent and Trademark Office to trademark the word "Okurrr." She's planning on selling apparely, footwear, undergarments and more with her signature word on it.