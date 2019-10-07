Dirty Laundry: Are Selena Gomez and Niall Horan Dating?

Are Selena and Niall dating? A photo has fans talking! Plus, the latest with Jersey Shore's Ronnie and last week's domestic violence incident... more in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

Alex Trebek is back in treatment for cancer... he may have to leave Jeopardy! due to the effects of the chemotherapy.

Comedian Rip Taylor passed away at 84. He's best known for hosting The Gong Show and other shows.

Jersey Shore's Ronnie... we heard about him getting arrested last week. Well, his girlfriend got a protective order against him. He denies threatening her with a knife. Video came out and she's at the neighbor's house, trying to hide the baby from him... it's a whole mess. Here's more...

Are Selena Gomez and Niall Horan a thing? There's a picture on Instagram that has fans talking.

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter have split. Miley ended it because it was moving too fast. They moved in together after two months, talked marriage, etc. And now, she's already moved on and was seen kissing Cody Simpson.

Weekend Box Office:

3. Downton Abbey $8M

2. Abominable $12M

1. Joker $93.5M

