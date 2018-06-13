Dirty Laundry: The Ariana Grande/ Pete Davidson Engagement Timeline

The timeline for Ariana Grande's engagement to Pete Davidson seems a little strange, and we break it down in today's Dirty Laundry!

We have to talk about Ariana Grande. She's engaged right now to SNL's Pete Davidson... they were both in long term relationships just last month, and now as of June 12th they're engaged.

Pete said he designed the $100,000 engagement ring, and it took two weeks to make. They've only been dating for about three or four weeks... so that timeline seems strange, unless they were cheating on their previous partners. Otherwise, in one week, Pete decided to have the ring made for her? They're both 24 years old... maybe they should slow it down a little? I mean, can you really know somebody and say you want to spend the rest of your life with them in a week or two?

Kylie Jenner took down all the photos of her baby Stormy from social media, because she was receiving kidnapping threats. That's awful.

Rose McGowan could be facing jail time over her cocaine possession case, after she was indicted by a grand jury. Rose didn't have her purse on her for about five hours, claiming she left it on a plane. She's saying that the drugs were planted, because of her activism in the Harvey Weinstein case. We want to believe her... but how could you leave your purse somewhere like that?