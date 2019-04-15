Dirty Laundry: Ariana Grande's Star-Studded Coachella Show

Ariana Grande brought out some all-star guests at Coachella. Plus, is Justin Timberlake retiring from touring? Plus, the President offers a special award to Tiger Woods and lots more Dirty Laundry.

Ariana Grande performed last night at Coachella. She brought Nicki Minaj up on stage with her, as well as Diddy and NSYNC (minus Justin Timberlake). They sang "Tearin' Up My Heart." Justin thought about doing the Coachella performance with NSYNC, but he was here in Connecticut.

At Justin's show on Saturday night, and at the end of his set, he said "I'm probably never going to do this again, so thank you for being part of it." Did he mean the end of touring? He was on tour for a year and a half, and he's had vocal cord issues... maybe he just needs a break? Hopefully his live performance days aren't truly over...

President Donald Trump was so impressed with Tiger Woods' big win at the Masters this weekend he is giving him the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Not sure how winning a golf tournament qualifies Tiger for that award, but good for him?

Spoke to @TigerWoods to congratulate him on the great victory he had in yesterday’s @TheMasters, & to inform him that because of his incredible Success & Comeback in Sports (Golf) and, more importantly, LIFE, I will be presenting him with the PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2019

Lori Loughlin and her husband pled not guilty today. Can you believe it??? And why didn't Felicity Huffman's husband William H. Macy get dragged into this too? We still don't know.

Wendy Williams addressed her divorce on today's show. She said she has a whole new life planned for herself and her son, and she's moving out of the sober house in the next few days. That's really good!

Dancing With The Stars' Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy got married on Saturday.

When Dina Lohan was on Celebrity Big Brother, she said she had an online boyfriend she had never met. Now, he's dumped her, and they never met in the entire five year span of their relationship.

Kylie Jenner's friend Jordyn Woods hooked up with Khloe's now-ex Tristan Thompson, and now there's reports that Kim Kardashian's friend Larsa Pippen was getting very intimate with Kim's ex-husband Chris Humphries. Will the Kardashians shut Larsa out, too?

Weekend Box Office:

3. Hellboy ($12 million)

2. Little ($15.4 million)

1. Shazam! ($25 million)