Dirty Laundry: Ashton Kutcher Cheated on Demi Moore Twice

Demi Moore spills more dirt on Ashton Kutcher in her new memoir. Plus, who was inspired by the Kardashians? And more news about Aaron Carter! Find out more in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

Roseanne got butt injections and says she was inspired by the Kardashians.

Lindsay Lohan says she's writing a reality show... but it's not a reality show? And her siblings are gonna be in it.

Kevin Hart has checked out of inpatient rehab and is home, still recovering from his accident.

Aaron Carter's twin sister has also filed a restraining order... this comes after we heard his brother, Nick (of BSB) did...

Netflix has confirmed that Blow has been renewed for a fourth and final season.

Demi Moore has that memoir coming out... and we're learning more stuff. She says Ashton Kutcher cheated on her twice. And he would ask her to have threesomes and she wanted to show she was cool, so...

The 2019 Emmy Awards are on this Sunday! Game of Thrones will probably sweep everything! We'll see what happens!