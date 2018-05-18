Dirty Laundry: Baby #4 For Alec Baldwin & Hilaria

Lots of baby news, plus the Royal Wedding rehearsal and more in today's Dirty Laundry!

Alec Baldwin, 60, and his 34-year-old wife Hilaria have welcomed their fourth child, a baby boy.

Chrissy Teigen announced her second child with John Legend... they had a baby boy.

The Royal Wedding rehearsal happened earlier today at St. George Chapel in Windsor, England. Prince Harry still had his beard, and people are taking bets on whether he'll shave for the wedding. What do you think?

Meghan Markle confirmed her father will not be at the wedding, but he did have the heart surgery that's keeping him away, and he's doing well in recovery. In fact, he's already talking to the press, even though he just had heart surgery!

Elton John was announced to perform at the reception.

MTV's Catfish has suspended production over a sexual misconduct claim against the show's host, Nev Schulman.

Ariana Grande's ex Mac Miller was arrested for DUI and a hit and run. He hit a utility pole and he and two passengers fled the scene... when the cops caught up with him, he was allegedly very polite, so at least he's got that going for him.

Dancing With The Stars is coming back in the fall, along with a new Junior edition. It will run ten episodes on Sunday nights this fall. And the Athletes edition ends with the finals this coming Monday.

The Bachelorette will premiere on May 28th, and Becca K. is back with 20 guys to choose from. The latest group of guys was revealed today.

The CW announced that Jane The Virgin, Crazy Ex Girlfriend, and iZombie will all end after their current seasons.

