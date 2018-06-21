Dirty Laundry: Baby Boy For Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria welcomes a baby boy, Ariana and Pete find some new digs, and TWO local boys are coming to Big Brother next week!

Eva Longoria and her husband José Antonio Bastón have welcomed a beautiful little boy. Santiago Enrique Bastón, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, was born yesterday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. This was Eva's first child, at age 43.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson just moved in to a $16 million apartment in New York City. The apartment is in the Chelsea neighborhood, and it's four thousand square feet, with five bedrooms a four and a half baths. By the way, Sting is going to be their neighbor.

Soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't officially said he's engaged to his baby mama, but she was flashing a diamond ring today at the Portugal game. 24-year-old Georgina Rodriguez was spotted with a diamond encrusted ring on, while she watched Portugal take on Morocco. And Cristiano scored the game-winning goal!

Poor Travis Barker is back in the hospital after he was just released on Monday. He had some issues with blood clots in both his arms, but things have gotten worse for him. He's got a Staph infection (which is a nightmare to deal with) and cellulitis. Hopefully he's going to be okay.

Blac Chyna and her 18-year-old boyfriend have split up. Jay Bradley (aka YBN Almighty Jay) and Chyna are history after lasting about five months.

Big Brother is back next week on Wednesday and Thursday on CBS. Two guys from Connecticut are going to be on the premiere episode: Brett Robinson, 25, is from Oakdale, though he lives in Massachusetts now; and Chris "Swaggy C" Williams lives in Bridgeport.

The next season of Bachelor has been announced. It's coming back Tuesday, August 7th.