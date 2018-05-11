Dirty Laundry: Baby Boy For Miranda Kerr

Miranda Kerr welcomes a new baby boy, the Windy city will be well-represented next season on TV, and more in today's Dirty Laundry.

Ariana Grande and her boyfriend broke up.

Model Miranda Kerr and her Snapchat co-founder hubby Evan Spiegel have welcomed a baby boy. This is the second song for Miranda, she had a boy with Orlando Bloom when they were together, who is now seven year old, and a newborn baby. They named him Hart.

This is so weird-- Pamela Anderson is asking Kanye West for help. She's worried about Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks and he's dug up a lot of dirt on a lot of people. Pamela thinks, for some reason, Kanye West can protect her from Assange. Is Kanye an ambassador all of a sudden?

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

J-Lo and A-Rod's one-of-a-kind of matching Met Gala outfits are on sale. Bidding starts at $5,000 for J-Lo's dress, and it's all raising money for AIDS research in Africa.

Donald Trump Jr. has moved on already. Kimberly Guilfoyle hosts Fox News' The Five, and she's apparently with the President's son now.

Some shows got renewed last night that Gina is very excited about... Chicago Med, Chicago PD, and Chicago Fire are all coming back. Law and Order SVU also got renewed for another season, while The Mick, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Last Man On Earth have all been canceled.