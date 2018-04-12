Dirty Laundry: Baby Girl For Khloe Kardashian

Happy National Grilled Cheese Day! We're celebrating with the latest on the Khloe Kardashian/ Tristan Thompson scandal, The Jersey Shore, and more. Read on!

Khloe Kardashian had a baby girl! Tristan Thompson was there... can you imagine how tense that was? No name has been announced for the baby. Tristan played last night's game, and he got booed, PLUS a girl held up a sign saying "We Love Khloe."

Sources say Khloe is planning on leaving Cleveland as soon as she gets the okay to get on a private jet and fly back to L.A. There have also been rumors that Khloe might forgive Tristan and work on it. It's a tough situation she's in. Gina thinks Khloe should just RUN.

Tristan-- whose friends have called him a serial cheater-- shared his excuse for this whole thing, claiming these girls set him up and made it look like he was cheating in the photos. It's a weak argument, dude.

Britney's sister Jamie Lynn Spears also welcomed a baby girl. They named her Ivy Joan Watson.

Mariah Carey is working on a new book. Yesterday in People magazine she talked about living with bipolar disorder, and now she's writing a memoir to talk about it. Wow. That should be an interesting read.

Jersey Shore is back on the air TONIGHT! Rumor has it many of the castmates have sex tapes on their phone. Of course they do... but it's definitely going to leak one day.