Dirty Laundry: Baby Number 3 For Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson welcomes a new baby girl, Kanye defends Elon Musk, Ben Affleck completes his rehab stay, and more in today's Dirty Laundry!

Kate Hudson gave birth to her third child, a daughter named Rani Rose, named after her grandfather.

Ben Affleck has completed a 40-day stay at a California rehab facility for alcohol addiction. He's beefing up for a new role, and now he's in outpatient care.

Jen Garner, Ben's soon-to-be ex-wife is trying to get them to move forward on their divorce. She wants it by the end of the year.

The bodyguard who was with Kim Kardashian on the night she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris is being sued. Pascal Duvier is being sued by Kim's insurance company AIG for $6.1 million, for leaving Kim alone in the apartment, which is where she was robbed of her jewelry. Apparently, he left to do security for her sisters out at a nightclub.

A new video of Kanye West ranting is making the circuits. This time, he was in Detroit, and he went on a rant about Elon Musk, who has been accused of alleged stock fraud. Kanye was defending his friend, saying to leave Elon alone.

PETA has named Bradley Cooper the first ever recipient of its compassion in film award, for putting his own dog, Charlie, in A Star Is Born (in theaters tomorrow).

Brad Paisley and his wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley are giving back to the Nashville community. They're teaming up with Belmont University to start a modern food pantry, set up like a free grocery store to give families free perishable and non-perishable items for up to one year.

TV shows to watch tonight:

Station 19, the Grey's Anatomy spinoff, comes back tonight. So does Superstore, The Good Place, Will and Grace, a new comedy called I Feel Bad, and Law and Order SVU starts in its new timeslot, as well.