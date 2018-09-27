Dirty Laundry: Baby Number 3 For Owen Wilson

Looks like Owen Wilson is going to be a father once more. Plus, what's Ariana Grande planning with the original cast of Wicked? Find out in today's Dirty Laundry...

Owen Wilson is going to be a daddy again. He has two kids with two different women, and Varunie Vongsvirates is his third baby mama. Back in June, there were stories this woman was claiming she was pregnant with Wilson's kid, he took a paternity test, and the kid is indeed his. They're expecting a girl, who they're going to name Lyla.

Rachel Weisz and her husband Daniel Craig welcomed their first kid together, a baby girl. They've been married for almost seven years.

Ariana Grande is joining the original cast members of Wicked, Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth, for a big special coming up. It's going to be on NBC on October 29th at 10pm. The special tribute concert will also feature Pentatonix.

Yesterday we found out that Shia LaBeouf was divorcing his wife Mia Goth, and that he was dating FKA Twigs. But it's actually a very complex story... FKA Twigs' ex is Robert Pattinson, who is working on a movie with Shia LaBeouf's ex, Mia Goth. That could potentially get awkward...

Nicki Minaj and Lewis Hamilton basically confirmed they are dating. They took a trip to Dubai and were seen riding in dune buggies out in the desert.

Two years after they were first linked together, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom made their relationship "red carpet official" yesterday in Monaco. They started dating in 2017, split in March of 2017, and got back together this past February. So it looks like things are good again.

TV tonight: Grey's Anatomy returns, which a lot of people are excited about, as well as How to Get Away With Murder, The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon, SWAT, The Good Place, Law and Order SVU, and Mom. Plus, the Murphy Brown reboot premieres, starring Candince Bergen once again as Murpyh Brown. They reportedly took a lot of shots at Trump in the first episode.

Video of First Look At Murphy Brown on CBS

