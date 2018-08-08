Dirty Laundry: The Bachelorette Makes Her Choice

The Bachelorette makes her final choice, Kourtney Kardashian is single again, and more stories in today's Dirty Laundry.

The Bachelorette finale happened last night, and it came down to between Garrett and Blake... and Garrett won. A website called Reality Steve had reported the winner was Garrett from day one, so it wasn't the biggest surprise.

Video of Garrett&#039;s Proposal - The Bachelorette

Garrett is the guy who had a little controversy on Instagram, after it was revealed he liked a bunch of sexist, transphobic, and anti-immigrant posts, and also posts making fun of the Parkland shooting survivors. Good luck with that one, Becca.

Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Younes Bendjima have broken up after about two years together. They were on a long vacation in Italy and when they came back, they decided to go their separate ways. He's not too sad, because he was already spotted in Mexico all over an ex-Hooters waitress who happened to date Justin Bieber.

Every week, a New Jersey woman pays for someone at her local Wawa store, and she saw a man who was short of money so she bought him his coffee. It turned out to be country legend Keith Urban! Keith is playing Camden, New Jersey on Friday night, and he stopped at the Wawa in Medford. She thought he was down on his luck, and wanted to help him out. Hope he gave her tickets to his show!

My favorite story of the day is how my 3rd grade teacher thought @KeithUrban was down on his luck and couldn’t pay for his wawa snacks so she bought them for him. What an angel. pic.twitter.com/mJccVOQWtp — Olivia Rose Prouse (@liverdiverz) August 4, 2018

Drake is looking to get the rights to the phrase "God's plan," because he wants to you know trademark it for merchandise and possibly a TV game show. The video has received over 760 millions views, and he gave away almost a million dollars to people in need while they were filming it. So awesome!

Video of Drake - God&#039;s Plan

Jennifer Garner and her 12-year-old daughter Violet had a scary moment when they had to be rescued in Stockholm, Sweden. They were on a kayak and wound up in a bad spot, so they had to call to get rescued.

Lady Gaga is heading to Las Vegas for a residency. She kicks things off in December at the new Park MGM resort.

LADY GAGA ENIGMA

THE LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY AT @PARKTHEATERLV

PLUS 4 EXCLUSIVE JAZZ & PIANO ENGAGEMENTS

LITTLE MONSTERS PRE-SALE TOMORROW

ON SALE 8/13. https://t.co/pv0Ib9sGnV #GAGAVEGAS pic.twitter.com/DsZhRH79KH — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 7, 2018

A brand new TV show Castaways premieres tonight after Bachelor in Paradise. It sounds a lot like Survivor-- they drop like 12 people off in places like Indonesia with nothing, and they know there are other people out there, so they have to find them. Will it be worth watching?

Video of Castaways - New Series TUESDAY 10|9c

