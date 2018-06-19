Dirty Laundry: Bad Father's Day For Heather Locklear

Sad news for Heather Locklear, Tommy Lee had a nasty Father's Day, but not Drake's dad. These stories and more in today's Dirty Laundry.

Heather Locklear was taken to a hospital for a psych evaluation after a family member claimed that she was threatening to kill herself with a gun.

Reports are saying she choked her mother and hit her father, and her mom called the police. The cops were on edge, too, because last time she was arrested in February, Locklear threatened to shoot the police if they ever came back again. She seems to be in a real downward spiral right now... hopefully she can straighten some things out.

Drake's dad had a GREAT Father's day! Drake bought his father, Dennis Graham, a $150,000 blue Bentley. It's a nice car!

Tommy Lee and his son Brandon have apparently NOT reconciled. They spent Father's Day posting lots of nastiness on Twitter, including pictures of Tommy Lee getting punched out by his son. Brandon said "someone like you couldn't raise a man like me. I'm twice the man you'll ever be."

Ashley and Jared from The Bachelor have gotten engaged on Bachelor in Paradise, which is taping now (so we'll get to see it on the show). They're endorsing so many products on their Instagram stories, it's crazy. This wedding will be televised, and they will not pay a cent, and she will be endorsing everything under the sun.

Tiffany Haddish hosts the MTV Movie and TV awards which air tonight at 9pm on MTV (though it was taped over the weekend).

Weekend Box Office:

Video of Incredibles 2 Official Trailer

3. Tag ($14.6 million)

2. Ocean's 8 ($19.5 million)

1. Incredibles 2 ($180 million)