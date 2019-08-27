Dirty Laundry: Behind The Scenes At The VMAs

The MTV VMAs went down last night and we have all the highlights from the show and the after parties! Get all the Dirty Laundry with Gina J!

-So, Sebastian Maniscalco was the host and he wasn't that great.

-Missy Elliott's performance was awesome! She received the Vanguard Award.

-Lizzo - where do we get the blow-up of the booty? LOL!

-Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's performance was good! But they didn't kiss though, come on!

-Miley was really good! Her hair looked a little weird, it was like... wet.

-Also, Joe Jonas has a hairy chest!

-And John Travolta presented... he went to give the trophy to Taylor Swift but gave it to a drag queen dressed as her, oops! LOL!

As for the after-parties...

-Miley and Kaitlynn Carter were seen holding hands!

-The Bachelorette's Tyler joined Gigi Hadid and her friends for a party... (he wasn't at the show though, she was with Bella).

In other celeb news...

Jenna Dewan left her purse in her car and someone smashed the window and broke into her Tesla! A bystander wrote down the thief's license plate AND paparazzi also snapped pics, so that person will get busted. BTW, did you know Jenna was born right here in Hartford in 1980?

And Mama June has abandoned her house with her boyfriend. She's selling it. They're buying an RV and living on the road. What's Honey Boo Boo gonna do?