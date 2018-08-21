Dirty Laundry: Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Break Up

Ben's apparently already moved on from Lindsay Shookus! Plus, an engegment party for Nick and Priyanka, a wedding for 2 Chainz, and more in today's Dirty Laundry!

It's official now-- Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus have called it quits after a year together. But don't worry about Ben, he already has somebody else in his life. His ex-girlfriend Lindsay is 38 years old, and now he's hooked up with a 22-year-old Playboy model named Shauna Sexton. Ben is 46.

At least 14 Backstreet Boys fans waiting for their show to start were injured when bad weather caused a large tent to collapse on them. It happened at the Winstar World Casino Resort in Oklahoma, where 12,000 fans expected to see them play, but the storm rolled in and caused all kinds of chaos, so they had to postpone the show. Luckily, there were no major injuries reported.

Nick Jonas and his fiance Priyanka Chopra had an engagement party in India on Saturday. It looked like a like a traditional Indian ceremony, and Nick seemed to be very much into it. They went to an orphanage together, too.

Priyanka, Nick and his family during the Roka ceremony #PriyankaNickEngagement pic.twitter.com/pjfHoQFJaA — Priyanka-Chopra.us (@PriyankaCentral) August 18, 2018

2 Chainz is off the market because he got married on Saturday in Miami at the Versace mansion. The rapper married his longtime girlfriend Keyshia Ward, and they looked very happy together in the wedding pictures. There was a white tiger at the wedding.

A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@2chainz) on Aug 19, 2018 at 7:23am PDT

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were guests, and Kanye wore Yeezy Slides, which are basically just slippers. They were way too small, so the back of his heel was falling off the back. Kim wore a skintight neon green latex dress on. Latex before Labor Day!

Kylie Jenner's ex Tyga was out with his ex Blac Chyna this weekend. Chyna has a baby with Rob Kardashian, Kylie's brother. So it looks like these two might be back together. They were in town for the MTV VMAs tonight.

Speaking of the MTV VMAs, the most nominated artist, Cardi B, will open the show, but it won't be a musical performance, it will likely be a skit. Jersey Shore stars Pauly D and Vinnie are going to be some of the hosts (Jersey Shore is back this Thursday, by the way). Aerosmith closes the show tonight.

Weekend Box Office:

Video of CRAZY RICH ASIANS - Official Trailer 1

3.) Mile 22 ($13.7 million)

2.) The Meg ($21.3 million)

1.) Crazy Rich Asians ($26.5 million)

