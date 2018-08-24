Dirty Laundry: Ben Affleck Returns To Rehab

Gina J checked in live from the 96.5 TIC Beach House with Sting and Shaggy to air out today's Dirty Laundry!

Sting and Shaggy are SO COOL! Gina J pulled up to the Beach House today, and Shaggy was sitting on the steps drinking tea and he said hello. Then Sting saw us through the door, and he just walked out and shook hands with every single person out there, and introduced himself. You don't see that from a lot of celebrities, especially someone as big as Sting! Did you know he got his nickname Sting because he used to wear a sweater that look like a bumblebee, in black and yellow? Sting was also a teacher before The Police, as well as a tax officer and a bus driver.

Ben Affleck is back in rehab, his third visit in the last 17 years. His estranged wife Jennifer Garner took him to a rehab yesterday. They have three kids together, ages 6 through 12, and she was concerned for him. She stayed for an hour after he checked in. Rumors now say Ben's drinking was a big factor in his breakup with Lindsay Shookus.

The memorial for Aretha Franklin is going to happen next Thursday. 23 acts will be performing, including Gladys Knight, The Four Tops, and Johnny Gill.

Simon Cowell got his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and if you're a fan of America's Got Talent don't worry, because he just signed on for many, many more years. His multi-year deal with NBC will see him continue as a judge on the show as well as Executive Producer. The first winner from American Idol, Kelly Clarkson, was at the ceremony, and she said Simon is the most honest and supportive guy you would ever want to meet. She's still waiting to meet "Mean Simon."

Mark Wahlberg announced today that MGM Springfield will be opening up a Wahlburgers.

