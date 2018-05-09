Dirty Laundry: Best & Worst of the 2018 Met Gala

Let's look at the worst, the best, and all the rest from the Met Gala in today's Dirty Laundry!

The theme of this year's Met Gala was "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination." Rihanna wore a Papal crown... the Pope never looked that good!

Credit: Christopher Smith/AdMedia

Katy Perry wore a 6-foot pair of wings, which looked like something from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Katy flew in from L.A. with Kim Kardashian's press on nails, because Kim apparently didn't have any... which makes no sense. Kim looked gorgeous at the Gala in a skin tight gold dress.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

J-Lo also looked great in a Balmain outfit, which they said they were going to auction that off.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

But the outfit that Gina couldn't stand was Sarah Jessica Parker's head dress... she had a nativity scene, on her head! It looked like a big bird cage.

Madonna performed "Like a Prayer" and "Hallelujah" last night, and 2 Chainz proposed to his girlfriend on the Red Carpet. They have three children together.

Cardi B's security beat up a guy outside asking for an autograph. The guy apparently started taunting the security people, asking them to beat him up... and they obliged.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Scarlett Johansson was getting ripped apart a bit, because she wanted Marchesa, which is the fashion line co-founded and designed by Georgina Chapman, who is Harvey Weinstein's now ex-wife.

Kendall Jenner pushed one of the security guards away from her, because she didn't want him getting in her photos. People also criticizing her dress, saying it looked like she just wrapped herself up in toilet paper and went out for the night.

Dancing With The Stars sent two more people last night-- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Arike Ogunbowale.

Video of Elimination - Week 2 - Dancing with the Stars: Athletes

Little Big Town is going to host the CMT Music Awards this year, and there was a surprise nomination for Justin Timberlake, for the song he did with Chris Stapleton. Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, and Carrie Underwood lead the nominations with four each. The big show is on June 6th.

Video of 2018 CMT Music Awards | Nominees

TV renewal news! One of Gina's new favorites, Good Girls on NBC, has been picked up for Season 2. The Resident has also been renewed for a second season. We're still waiting on Gina's other favorite The Crossing... will it be back for a Season 2? We hope so!