Dirty Laundry: Best & Worst of the Met Gala

Here's our picks for the best and worst of the Pink Carpet at the Met Gala!

The Met Gala went down, and this year's theme was Camp (meaning, over the top... not s'mores and tents and all that). Katy Perry's outfits were designed after a chandelier... and a cheeseburger!

(Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Janelle Monae's outfit had a blinking boob.

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Cardi B. looked great, but her dress was huge!

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Celine Dion had a really big head piece on, which looked... weird.

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

J.Lo wore Crystal hair wig, but her dress looked really nice.

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Lady Gaga had FOUR outfit changes throughout the night-- a big dress as she walked in, and she ended up basically in her bra and panties.

(Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes actually showed up together. There had been rumors they had broken up, but apparently not.

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx at the #MetGala✨ pic.twitter.com/QIOqlNwYSL — Jamie Foxx News (@jamiefoxxUS) May 7, 2019

Tiffany Haddish brought fried chicken in her purse. She gave a piece of chicken to Natalie Morales on the Pink Carpet.

Kim Kardashian had a wet look and cinched waist (courtesy of a corset), but her personal trainer insists Kim works out all the time, six days a week. So it's her hard work, AND it's the course.

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

In non-Met Gala news, Kim and her legal team helped 17 prisoners get out of jail in the last three months. These are all people that were sentenced for long terms in prison for low-level drug offenses. Kim's lawyer Brittany K. Barnett is doing all the lawyer stuff, while Kim K is paying the bill behind the scenes. What a nice gesture by Kim!

It looks like the woman that was just crowned Miss USA, lawyer Cheslie Kryst, is part of this whole campaign, too!

This Dirty Laundry is brought to you by Tempur Pedic.