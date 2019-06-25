Dirty Laundry: Beth Chapman Not Expected To Recover From Coma

Tragic news for Dog the Bounty Hunter's wife. Plus, how Wendy Williams's son's court case may be bringing she and his dad closer together, and Kim Kardashian's new shapewear line is causing some controversy. Find out why!

Dog the Bounty Hunter's wife Beth Chapman is still in a coma, and they don't expect her to make it. She has been fighting stage 4 lung cancer, first diagnosed in 2017. She said last month on Mother's Day that chemotherapy is not part of her plan, so her family members are going to see her now, to possibly say goodbye. Beth and her husband had just signed on to do a new reality show.

Wendy Williams's son was in court today. Kevin Junior pled not guilty after punching his dad Kevin Senior in the nose in a heated argument last month. This situation seems to have brought Wendy and Kevin Senior a little bit closer together. They're trying to work out their divorce and maintain some sort of relationship for their son Kevin Junior.

Cardi B was in court, and pled not guilty to charges against her. She faces up to four years in this case.

Amanda Bynes just graduated from fashion school in L.A.

Kim Kardashian announced today that she is releasing a shapewear line. Kim wants the products to represent a lot of different people and skin tones, so she has nine shades and the sizes are XXS to 4XL.

I developed this style for all of those times I wanted to wear a dress or skirt with a slit and still needed the support. @kimonobody pic.twitter.com/0GO7ZP1A9Y — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 25, 2019

It's called Kimono Solution Wear, which is starting some problems already, because a kimono is an entirely different article of clothing, has nothing to do with shape wear, and is an important piece of Japanese culture.

