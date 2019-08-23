Dirty Laundry: Bethenny Frankel Has Been Replaced Already

Bethenny Frankel has already been replaced on RHONY! Plus, why are the Jersey Shore ladies picketing in DC? More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

GMA's Laura Spencer is apologizing for her insensitive comments about Prince George's upcoming school year... she was making fun of his ballet lessons.

We know Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth had a pre-nup, but what are they doing about their all their pets? They have 7 dogs, 2 horses, 2 mini horses, 3 cats, and a pig.

Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn is engaged to NHL star P.K. Subban.

We found out Bethenny Frankel from RHONY is leaving the show. She tweeted something about being the only one on the show who is married and people thought she tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, but no, she's still technically married and hasn't officially gotten divorced yet.

BREAKING: Bethenny is NOT married to current boyfriend Paul (via @toofab)https://t.co/KTgPMMGOQU — TMZ (@TMZ) August 23, 2019

They announced a new cast member to take her place already. Leah McSweeney is reportedly joining the show.

Quentin Tarantino and his wife are expecting their first child.

The Jersey Shore ladies are picketing to get The Situation out of prison. It's a publicity stunt... he's already supposed to be out soon, on September 12th LOL.