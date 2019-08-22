Dirty Laundry: Bethenny Frankel Quits RHONY

August 22, 2019
Gina J

© Anthony Behar

Bethenny is leaving RHONY! Plus, Miley went on a Twitter rant insisting she did not cheat on Liam! More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

RHONY's Bethenny Frankel is leaving! She's thanking fans for standing by her. Her co-stars found out via the media -- she didn't tell them! She's got some projects in the works... 

Miley Cyrus went on a Twitter rant about not cheating! 

Dennis Quaid is taking advantage of the last week before his GIRLFRIEND goes back to college. He's 65, she's 26. She's in grad school.

Justin and Hailey Bieber are officially married but they're finally scheduling a reception! It's the 4th attempt. 

Taylor Swift performed on GMA this morning! Her new album Lover comes out tomorrow and she's already presold 1M copies! The video is out AND she'll open the VMAs on Monday! BTW, her dad was out giving pizza to fans waiting for her at GMA! Awww! 

 

