Dirty Laundry: Bethenny Frankel Quits RHONY

Bethenny is leaving RHONY! Plus, Miley went on a Twitter rant insisting she did not cheat on Liam! More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

RHONY's Bethenny Frankel is leaving! She's thanking fans for standing by her. Her co-stars found out via the media -- she didn't tell them! She's got some projects in the works...

Bethenny Frankel: "It’s time to move on and focus on my daughter, my philanthropy and my production partnership with Mark Burnett, producing and starring in shows which represent a shift in the conversation for women" https://t.co/ZAMTsSeWct — Variety (@Variety) August 22, 2019

Miley Cyrus went on a Twitter rant about not cheating!

I can accept that the life I’ve chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time. What I cannot accept is being told I’m lying to cover up a crime I haven’t committed. I have nothing to hide. — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 22, 2019

Dennis Quaid is taking advantage of the last week before his GIRLFRIEND goes back to college. He's 65, she's 26. She's in grad school.

Justin and Hailey Bieber are officially married but they're finally scheduling a reception! It's the 4th attempt.

Taylor Swift performed on GMA this morning! Her new album Lover comes out tomorrow and she's already presold 1M copies! The video is out AND she'll open the VMAs on Monday! BTW, her dad was out giving pizza to fans waiting for her at GMA! Awww!