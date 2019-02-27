Dirty Laundry: Big Bucks For 'Bones' Stars

The stars of Bones score a major payday after a dispute with Fox. Plus, the return of Beverly Hills 90210, clap backs on Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's exes, and more Dirty Laundry.

Bones stars Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz are super-wealthy right now. They just won a lawsuit that landed them $179 million. Apparently they signed a deal on the back end, so when the show ended and Fox distributed it out to different platforms including Hulu, they were supposed to get a lot of money. Fox apparently didn't want to pay them, so the actors took the network to court, and so far the judgment is going in their favor. Fox is going to appeal, but it sounds like the actors are on pretty solid legal ground.

Fox also confirmed today that Beverly Hills 90210 is coming back. All the main characters are back, except for Luke Perry and Shannon Doherty. The door is not closed on them, so they could still be offered roles. There will be six episodes, and the cast members say they're playing exaggerated versions of themselves. What does that mean? We'll find out when the show debuts this summer.

Jordyn Woods, the girl that hooked up with Tristan Thompson who was with Khloe Kardashian, sat down yesterday with Jada Pinkett Smith for her Red Table Talk show. Apparently Jordyn has a nondisclosure, so she shouldn't have been talking about the Kardashians. The interview will premiere on Friday... and if Jordyn says anything that violates her NDA, it seems likely the Kardashians will go after her.

Jordyn is already getting job offers! She already had an offer to have her own show, more modeling gigs, and her own makeup line.

David Spade made a comment on social media the other day that Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper were hooking up, and Bradley's ex-wife Jennifer Esposito commented with "Ha!" and everybody is now attacking the poor girl.

Taylor Kinney, who used to be engaged to Lady Gaga, is getting in on it, too. Somebody made a comment to him on social media saying "Stoked you got away from Gaga #Hollyweird." Kinney liked the comment, so now people are going after Taylor, too.

Speaking of Taylor, his show Chicago Fire, as well as Chicago Med and Chicago Police have all been picked up for another season.

Love Connection with Andy Cohen has been cancelled after two seasons.

If you didn't see A Star Is Born or you want to see it again, they've announced it's coming back to theaters for one week only starting this Friday, with 12 additional minutes of footage.

