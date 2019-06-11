Dirty Laundry: Big Papi Returns To Boston

Another surgery for Big Papi, Drake's dirty watch takes center stage at the Raptors game, and Maxim's Hot 100 list is here. Find out who topped the list in today's Dirty Laundry.

David "Big Papi" Ortiz is in Boston, and he underwent another surgery last night at Mass General Hospital. The Red Sox sent a medical airplane to the Dominican Republic to pick him up. His wife Tiffany said he's stable, awake, and resting comfortably, but he's going to be in the ICU for at least a couple more days. She thanked everyone for all the support, from the Red Sox and the fan base.

Drake was singing the National Anthem in Canada, and he was wearing a $750,000 erotic watch. It's a Richard Mille 69 (get it?) Tourbillon Erotic, an erotic watch that displays dirty messages. Only 30 of these watches exist.

Drake wears $750K ‘erotic’ watch to the NBA Finals https://t.co/6BViQScVpp pic.twitter.com/M33yKJyn5q — Page Six (@PageSix) June 11, 2019

The Maxim Hot 100 list of the hottest women came out today. Olivia Culpo topped the list. Originally from Cranston, Rhode Island, she was the former Miss Rhode Island and went on to be Miss Universe in 2012. She dated Detroit Lion and ex-Patriot Danny Amendola for a long time, as well as Nick Jonas, and more recently has been seen with Zed. Now, the internet apparently wants her to hook up with Bradley Cooper.

Today's Dirty Laundry is brought to you by Aer Lingus.