Dirty Laundry: The Biggest Snubs In This Year's Oscar Nominations

The Oscar nominations came out this morning, and there were a lot of snubs.

Jennifer Lopez got snubbed and people are not happy about that. Awqwafina was also snubbed, as was Adam Sandler for his movie Uncut Gems. Taron Egerton, who played Elton John, was also not nominated. No women were announced for best director, despite Greta Gerwig's Little Women getting nominated for Best Picture. Joker scored the most nominations... we'll see what happens on February 9th at 8pm on ABC.

Dina Lohan was leaving the Outback Steakhouse this weekend, and apparently hit a car. She took off, but the woman followed Dina to her house and called the cops. The police got there and Dena allegedly fell out of the car. She's claiming the cop pushed her, and did not agree to take a DUI test, but she was still arrested for DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Abby Huntsman announced today that she's leaving The View, abruptly-- Friday is her last day.

The Queen released a statement about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle saying she's supporting their decision. Yeah. She said she wished they would stay, and she's happy that they're going to be part of the family, even if they're not going to be as big a part as they were.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is unhappy that it seems like Canadian taxpayers will now have to pick up the $1.3 million tab for Harry and Meghan's security detail.

Gwyneth Paltrow released a new scented candle called "This Smells Like My Vagina." It does not clarify whether that means after she gets out of the shower, or after she's run a marathon. The $75 candle already sold out, but there is a waiting list. Not gonna lie, we might join the waiting list and order one for the studio, LOL.