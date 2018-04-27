Dirty Laundry: Bill Cosby Found Guilty

It's a guilty verdict for Bill Cosby, Kanye West meets with TMZ and puts John Legend on blast, and more in today's Dirty Laundry!

Bill Cosby was found guilty on three counts of aggravated indecent assault against Andrea Constand, in his home back in January of 2004. The maximum sentence is 10 years, and that's just one of his trials... Cosby is 80 years old, so more than likely he'll spend the rest of his life in prison. He was released on $1 million bail, but he lashed out when the prosecution asked for him to be taken into custody, because they said he's got a private plane. He said that's a bunch of horses***. These were really disturbing allegations, and now he's been proven guilty. So goodbye, Cos.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Kanye West invited TMZ's Harvey Levin to hang out with him, so he did, because everyone's been talking about how he's acting erratic. He even posted John Legend's private tweets toward him. John was asking Kanye to reconsider his Trump support, obviously John's not a big Trump fan, but Kanye insists that he and President Trump share "dragon energy," whatever that is. TMZ is saying that Kanye is serious about running for president in 2024. If Trump got elected, anything could happen.

Avicii's family released a statement and it suggested his death was a suicide. He had a lot of thoughts about his meaning in life and happiness, and he could no longer go on, as his family said, and he wanted to find peace. Unfortunately, it's a very sad ending.

© Anthony Behar

We know Cardi B is pregnant, and she's starting her maternity leave. She said she's canceling several upcoming gigs. She's planning to be back in September, when Bruno Mars starts his 24K Magic Tour, and she'll be on that with him... so it looks like she's going to the baby sometime over the summer.

The cameras were on Prince William during a service at Westminster Abbey, and he kept nodding off. He just had a baby less than a week ago, he's obviously not getting any sleep, and that poor guy now has to make public appearances. We get it, man.