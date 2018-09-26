Dirty Laundry: Bill Cosby Has Been Sentenced

Bill Cosby has been sentenced. Plus, Nicki Minaj makes good on a promise, and a TV round up during Fall premiere week!

Bill Cosby was sentenced today to serve 3 to 10 years. He's 81 years old, and heading to prison after being accused by more than 60 women of sexual assault and violence. It was his assault on Andrea Constand at his home back in 2004, when he drugged and assaulted her, that lead to his conviction. Constand was the head of the women's basketball operations at Temple University, and Cosby was a big Temple alumnus, which is how they met.

Allegedly, Cosby's first meal in prison will include a pudding dessert.

Nicki Minaj paid on her promise of $25,000 to former Cosby Show actor Geoffrey Owens. Owens turned around and donated the $25k to the Actors Fund, for actors who are in need.

Girls Next Door's Holly Madison, who previously dated Hugh Hefner, is now getting divorced from her current husband Pasquale Rotella, who filed for divorce at the end of August in Las Vegas. They have two kids together, and they've been married for about five years now. They claim they still love each other and want to be great parents to their kids.

There's a rumor going around that Rosie O'Donnell is going to replace Julie Chen on The Talk.

A bunch of shows came back last night, including Dancing With The Stars, where DeMarcus Ware jumped over his partner and got one of the highest scores of the night, along with Tinashe. Night two of Dancing With The Stars continues tonight.

Magnum P.I. premiered last night, and it was... okay. Manifest also premiered, and it was GREAT.

There's a lot more premieres tonight, too. NCIS is back, a new show called FBI, NCIS New Orleans, New Amsterdam (another mdeical drama), The Gifted, Lethal Weapon, and This Is Us all launch tonight.