Dirty Laundry: Britney Checks Out Of Wellness Facility

April 26, 2019
Gina J

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Britney Spears goes home! Plus, JWOWW has a new boyfriend. And Joe Giudice isn't getting deported... yet! More in the Dirty Laundry! 

Britney Spears has checked out of the mental health facility she was in. Her boyfriend Sam Asghari picked her up. They're still trying to fix the dosage of her medication - it had been changed and that's the reason she went in to begin with. 

Filmmaker John Singleton had a stroke last week and it was sort of down-played, but sadly it's a lot more serious than we thought. He's reportedly in a coma. :(

R. Kelly lost a sexual abuse civil case because he didn't show up. WELP. 

A couple of break-ups... Jersey Shore's JWOWW is going through a divorce, but she has moved on! Her new boyfriend is 24, she's 34. Also, Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale are splitsville after a short fling. 

RHONJ's Joe Giudice has avoided deportation, for now. The case was postponed while the court looks over his second appeal. 

Maluma and Madonna made out in her new video. And she licked his big toe LOL. 

 

 

