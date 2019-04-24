Dirty Laundry: Britney Spears Breaks Her Silence

Britney opens up about her mental health and her stay at the health facility. Plus, details on Adele and Simon Konecki's divorce, Lori Loughlin's defense, and more Dirty Laundry...

Last night, Britney Spears broke her silence for the first time since seeking treatment for her mental health. She sounded good and she looked good, and said she had some family stuff going on, but she will be back. She thanked everyone for their concern. She wanted to speak out because her family and her team have been getting death threats over the rumors she was being held against her will at the mental institution.

Further debunking that rumor, Britney was actually out yesterday, getting frozen yogurt in Santa Monica.

We just found out this past weekend that Adele and Simon Konecki separated, but they've actually been separated for quite a while. It happened sometime late last summer or early in the fall, but none of us heard a word about it until a few days ago. They said they just fell out of love, and are more like friends now. Adele is also recording her fourth album.

Lori Loughlin and her husband's defense in the college admissions scandal is ignorance. They're claiming they thought they were just playing Rick Singer $500,000 to get their daughters into college, and didn't know exactly what he was up to. It looks like they gave $100,000 directly to the assistant athletic director, which makes it seem less likely they actually didn't know what was happening.

Wendy Williams has totally cut off her estranged husband Kevin Hunter from any of her money. She hired a new manager already, as well.

Luke Perry's final Riverdale episode airs tonight.

People's 2019 Beautiful issue is out, and Jennifer Garner is on the cover... great choice! She describes her style as "band geek chic," and says that growing up, she never thought she was beautiful. Sorry Jen, we have to disagree!