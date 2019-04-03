Dirty Laundry: Britney Spears Checks Herself In To Mental Health Facility

Britney Spears is focusing on self-care, a Hartford man crashes into Taylor Swift's Rhode Island mansion, Lance Bass drops a new documentary on former manager/ con man Lou Pearlman, and more Dirty Laundry.

It looks like Britney Spears has checked herself into a mental health facility. She's really upset about her dad's illness, and has apparently been having a very hard time... he's had two surgeries, and continues to have a lot of issues with his intestines and colon. His second surgery was recent, and he's been suffering complications from it. It looks like Britney checked herself in to a facility about a week ago, where she will live for 30 days. It's good that she's getting help, and hopefully this will give her strength to help her dad through a difficult time.

What does an accident at Taylor Swift's mansion have to do with Hartford? Well, 19-year-old Shykeim Lewis of Hartford decided to steal a 2018 Nissan Altima from a motel in the city. He made his way to Rhode Island, getting chased by the Hopkinton Police, and wound up crashing into the main entrance gate of Taylor Swift's mansion. There were three other teens in the car who were not arrested, but Shykeim is being held on $10,000 bond. He did some major damage to the front of Taylor's house.

Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin were among over a dozen parents who appeared in Boston to face the judge over the college bribery scandal. The appearance today was largely procedural, and they must seek permission if they want to leave the country. Reports say they could ultimately face up to five years, and prosecutors want them to serve jail time even if they take a plea deal.

NSYNC's Lance Bass produced a documentary about manager Lou Pearlman. He's the Florida businessman who discovered NSYNC and the Backstreet Boys, and ran essentially a big ponzi scheme. The bands were together for years, they sold about 10 million records... but they didn't get their first paychecks until almost three years in! And they only got around $10,000 each. Many say Lou was a total con man... which we'll see in the documentary. It's called The Boy Band Con: The Lou Pearlman Story, you can watch it on YouTube Originals.

Wendy Williams's husband was seen at a jewelry store the other day, and people are wondering if he was buying a piece of jewelry for Wendy or for his mistress who just gave birth to his baby. It looks like he was there upgrading Wendy's watch, putting $40,000 worth of diamonds into it.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle broke a world record yesterday with their joint Instagram. They got a million followers in less than six hours. As of now, they're up to 3.5 million followers. If you want to follow them too, they're @sussexroyal.