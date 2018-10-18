Dirty Laundry: Britney Spears Returning To Vegas

Britney's big announcement will also land her a BIG paycheck! Plus, is the case against Harvey Weinstein in jeopardy? Find out in today's Dirty Laundry...

Britney Spears made a big announcement... she's going back to Las Vegas. She has a new residency at the Park Theater at the Park MGM, and she's getting $500,000 per show.

Excited to be returning to Vegas in February 2019 at the @ParkTheaterLV with a brand new show!!! Tickets go on sale Friday, October 26th, and fans on my mailing list will have access to an exclusive pre-sale at 10am PT tomorrow! #BritneyDomination https://t.co/bZusGFxVMb pic.twitter.com/Bzgc22vsNS — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) October 19, 2018

The criminal case against Harvey Weinstein is on the verge of collapse. The lead detective has been accused of engaging in acts of witness tampering, so now the cops and the DA are at odds, and the case might be sunk because of that.

Kendall Jenner has another stalker, and now she's upset with TMZ. She tweeted at them, accusing TMZ of providing her address, which is how she believes the stalkers are finding her.

i understand what i’ve signed up for but when you release the exact location to where i live THAT is when you’re putting my life in danger. your home is your safe haven, but for me, cuz of outlets like you, my home is anything BUT. you should be ashamed of yourself. https://t.co/Y1oglJsHck — Kendall (@KendallJenner) October 18, 2018

American Idol's Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken are going on tour together on Broadway. The show is called Ruben and Clay's First Annual Christmas Carol Family Fun Pageant Spectacular Reunion Show. Is that even going to fit on the ticket???

Pumpkin Spice is SO last year! Ruben And Clay’s First Annual Christmas Carol Family Fun Pageant Spectacular Reunion Show is coming to Broadway this December! https://t.co/8EJg9A48g2 @… https://t.co/iH10QHVERh — Clay Aiken (@clayaiken) October 19, 2018

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are getting married next month. It's going to be a three day affair starting on November 30th, while the actual wedding is on December 2nd.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Camille Grammer is getting married this weekend in Hawaii. This will be her second marriage, as the 50-year-old is the ex-wife of Kelsey Grammer.

Orange Is The New Black is officially coming to an end. The show will be over after its seventh season, which will debut in 2019. Seven seasons is a good run!

There's another new cop show coming, and it's bringing back a classic-- NYPD Blue.

Today's Dirty Laundry is brought to you by the Haunted Graveyard at Lake Compounce.