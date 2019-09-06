Dirty Laundry: Britney's Parents Are Going To Court
Britney's parents are going to court! Plus, Kanye buys property in the middle of nowhere and Demi Lovato shares her authentic self! More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!
Britney Spears' dad, Jamie wants a judge to let him take a few months off as Britney's conservator and put one of his people in his place temporarily. Britney's mom isn't too happy about that and she'll be in court next week to speak up.
Britney Spears' Mother Will Be in Court Over Conservatorship https://t.co/43HKCNiBf5— TMZ (@TMZ) September 6, 2019
Jersey Shore's Ronnie and his baby mama, Jen Harley have split up AGAIN! She accused him of cheating.
We hadn't heard about these two in a while and it was truly a blessing! #JerseyShore https://t.co/KTZxZgwKHm— Perez Hilton (@PerezHilton) September 6, 2019
Kanye West bought a property in Wyoming called Monster Lake Ranch. It's out in the middle of nowhere.
Matt Lauer is officially divorced from his wife of more than 20 years. She's getting up to $20M and their Hamptons horse farm.
Demi Lovato shared an unedited bikini photo... she wants people to see how authentic she is.
This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited - and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day. It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit. Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I’m working on an anthem.. ------------♀️ also. Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too. -- #nationalcelulliteday #celluLIT ------