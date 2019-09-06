Dirty Laundry: Britney's Parents Are Going To Court

Britney's parents are going to court! Plus, Kanye buys property in the middle of nowhere and Demi Lovato shares her authentic self! More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

Britney Spears' dad, Jamie wants a judge to let him take a few months off as Britney's conservator and put one of his people in his place temporarily. Britney's mom isn't too happy about that and she'll be in court next week to speak up.

Britney Spears' Mother Will Be in Court Over Conservatorship https://t.co/43HKCNiBf5 — TMZ (@TMZ) September 6, 2019

Jersey Shore's Ronnie and his baby mama, Jen Harley have split up AGAIN! She accused him of cheating.

We hadn't heard about these two in a while and it was truly a blessing! #JerseyShore https://t.co/KTZxZgwKHm — Perez Hilton (@PerezHilton) September 6, 2019

Kanye West bought a property in Wyoming called Monster Lake Ranch. It's out in the middle of nowhere.

Matt Lauer is officially divorced from his wife of more than 20 years. She's getting up to $20M and their Hamptons horse farm.

Demi Lovato shared an unedited bikini photo... she wants people to see how authentic she is.