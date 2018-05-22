Dirty Laundry: A Busy, Billboard-y, Royal Weekend

The Billboard Music Awards and the Royal Wedding were just the tip of the iceburg in today's Dirty Laundry... Get the latest right here!

The Billboard Music Awards went down last night. Demi Lovato performed with Christina Aguilera, and when BTS showed up on screen, people got SO LOUD. It was like the Beatles!

Nick Jonas was rocking a tight-tight-TIGHT shirt... it looked like he was going to rip out of it!

Photo by L.E. Baskow/LeftEye Images/Sipa USA

The Royal Wedding was the other big thing this weekend... we already know about the wedding (though why in the world were Harry's ex girlfriends at the wedding??? That's not acceptable), but let's talk about the reception, which included beer pong!

Idris Elba started DJing, George Clooney took over the tequila bar, and James Corden led a dance off with Harry and William, and Prince Charles refereed. This sounds like a good time! Their first dance as a married couple was Whitney Houston's "I Want To Dance With Somebody." So they broke some traditions in the wedding, and it seems like maybe they're loosening up at Buckingham Palace.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen announced the name of their baby boy, Miles Theodore Stevens. Very cute!

Alec Baldwin (60) and his wife Alaria (34) named their baby boy to Romeo Alejandro David Baldwin.

Caitlyn Jenner (68) has a 21 year old girlfriend.

Kimora Lee Simmons graduated from the University of Hartford's Barney School of Business.

Former President Barack and Michelle Obama have signed a multi-year agreement with Netflix. Deals like this go into tens of millions, based on other deals Netflix has given out to produce TV shows and films for their streaming service.

Beyonce bought a church in New Orleans, built in the early 1900s. It listed at about $850,000, though we're not sure what she paid for it.

Weekend Box Office:

Video of Deadpool 2: The Final Trailer

3. Book Club ($12.5 million)

2. Avengers: Infinity War ($28.6 million)

1. Deadpool 2 ($125 million)

