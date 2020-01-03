Dirty Laundry: Cameron Diaz's Surprise Birth Announcement

January 3, 2020
Gina J
Cameron Diaz surprises everyone with birth announcement of her baby girl! Dr. Phil's house is creepy. And you gotta see what A-Rod got J-Lo for Christmas! More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry! 

 

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden of Good Charlotte welcomed a baby girl! They're very private, so they aren't sharing any photos but she did annouce it on Instagram and shared her name, Raddix. 

Nikki Bella got engaged to her boyfriend, Artem Chigvintsev, who was her partner on Dancing with the Stars. (Remember the whole nasty breakup with John Cena? She started dating Artem not long after.

James Safechuck and Wade Robson are now allowed to sue Michael Jackson's estate over alleged sexual abuse. A new California law went into effect that gives victims more time to report, as well an updated statute of limitations. 

Dr. Phil is going viral over his really creepy house that's for sale. 

Matt Lauer has a new love interest, 50-year-old marketing guru Shamin Abas. They're reportedly known each other for many years. 

A-Rod got JLo an emerald and diamond earrings for Christmas! 

Waiting backstage before Jennifer receives the Palm Springs International Film Festival Spotlight Award. . From the moment I first saw @hustlersmovie I knew this was a special role. She crushed it as Ramona and is deserving of every accolade that comes from it. Her talent is only matched by her passion to be the best and I am constantly in awe of her. #Superstar . #CongratsBaby #TeAmo

A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on

Golden Globes are this Sunday... speaking of JLo, what will she wear? And will she win for Hustlers?

 

