Dirty Laundry: Cameron Diaz's Surprise Birth Announcement

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden of Good Charlotte welcomed a baby girl! They're very private, so they aren't sharing any photos but she did annouce it on Instagram and shared her name, Raddix.

Nikki Bella got engaged to her boyfriend, Artem Chigvintsev, who was her partner on Dancing with the Stars. (Remember the whole nasty breakup with John Cena? She started dating Artem not long after.

James Safechuck and Wade Robson are now allowed to sue Michael Jackson's estate over alleged sexual abuse. A new California law went into effect that gives victims more time to report, as well an updated statute of limitations.

Dr. Phil is going viral over his really creepy house that's for sale.

Yep, those are guns on the wall. Story by @jflem94: https://t.co/PnY1hAEtZ7 — Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) January 2, 2020

Matt Lauer has a new love interest, 50-year-old marketing guru Shamin Abas. They're reportedly known each other for many years.

A-Rod got JLo an emerald and diamond earrings for Christmas!

Golden Globes are this Sunday... speaking of JLo, what will she wear? And will she win for Hustlers?