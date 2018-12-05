Dirty Laundry: Cardi B & Offset Have Split Up

Cardi B and Offset have parted ways after almost two years (and a daughter) together. Plus, why Les Moonves may be out his huge severance package, Awards Season updates, and more Dirty Laundry!

TMZ send alerts if Kim Kardashian gets a hangnail, but there was NO alert today about Cardi B breaking up with Offset! They've been together since early 2017, and they have a daughter together, Kulture... and now, after a couple of years together, they are going their separate ways. Cardi said they grew out of love. Some people are saying this could be a publicity stunt, because they have some music coming out. But two days ago, some texts were revealed of Offset trying to hook up a threesome when his wife was pregnant.

CBS-hired attorneys have completed an investigation into more than a dozen sexual misconduct allegations against Les Moonves. Apparently up to four CBS employees were on call whenever he wanted to get busy, and apparently one was on call all the time. There were reportedly some monetary things exchanged, as well, so this could cost him his $120 million severance package. According to reports, this happened before and just after he joined CBS in 1995 and ended around 2004, when he married his current wife Julie Chen.

Kevin Hart is going to be hosting the Oscars! The 91st Academy Awards are coming up on February 24th on NBC.

Elsewhere in the award universe, the Golden Globe nominations come out tomorrow. The GRAMMY nominations were supposed to be announced today, but because of George H.W. Bush's funeral, they held off and are going to do it on Friday.

Laila Ali accidentally hit an elderly man. Apparently she was driving through a shopping parking lot and hit the man, but she is cooperating with the police.

Us Weekly is saying that Khloe Kardashian is trying for baby number two, with Tristan Thompson.

The Kardashian Christmas card is not happening this year. Kris Jenner said she's tired of getting her family together with all their schedules, so there's no Christmas card this year.

Forbes released the list of the 30 highest paid musicians in bands. The top three are:

3. Ed Sheeran ($110 million)

2. Coldplay ($115.5 million)

1. U2 ($118 million)

