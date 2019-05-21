Dirty Laundry: Cardi B's Cosmetic Surgery Complications

Why did Cardi B have to back out of a Memorial Day concert? And what's Kim Kardashian's beef with Jack In The Box? Find out in the latest Dirty Laundry!

Cardi B had to back out of a Memorial Day weekend concert in Maryland, because she's having some complications. Apparently, she had some cosmetic surgery including liposuction and breast augmentation, but that type of surgery results in a lot of swelling, so she needs a couple of weeks of rest. She rescheduled the show for September 8th, so fans can see her then.

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus's song "Old Town Road" is the number one song on the Billboard Hot 100, and to celebrate Lil nas X gave Billy Ray a Maserati sports car! It's a convertible, so it must be a sweet ride.

Kim Kardashian took to Twitter yesterday to go after fast food restaurant Jack In The Box. She said the service was fine, the food was fine, but she had a serious complaint with them. She said she wouldn't fully put them on blast, but they should check their corporate e-mail inbox or send her a DM with the direct person for her team to contact, pronto! Why did you have to put it on Twitter to begin with?

Hey, Jack In The Box I have a serious complaint but I won’t fully put you on blast, check your corporate email inbox or send me a DM with direct person for my team to contact. Pronto! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 20, 2019

I would like to add that this is not about me or a wrong order. Nobody recognized me and it’s something that I observed that affected other customers at this particular location that was concerning. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 20, 2019

