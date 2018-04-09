Dirty Laundry: Cardi B's Illegal Butt Injections

Yup, Cardi B is pregnant... but what's this about illegal butt injections? Plus, Bill Cosby gets accosted, Ronda Rousey makes her WWE debut, and more in today's Dirty Laundry!

Did you watch SNL with Cardi B? She's pregnant! We knew about it... but what's more interesting are the illegal butt injections that she had done. According to GQ magazine, Cardi was going to go back and get a touch up, but the lady who gave her the butt injections got arrested because somebody died on her table.

Video of Cardi B: Be Careful (Live) - SNL

Khloe Kardashian looks like she's having her baby. TMZ is reporting she has been in labor since this morning. She's having a girl (we don't know the name yet), but they're having her in Cleveland, because that's where Tristan Thompson plays.

Bill Cosby was on his way into the courthouse when a topless protester charged at him, and had to be taken down by cops. She was screaming women's lives matter... but it turns out she was actually on the Cosby show a bunch of times in the early 90s. She had the names of Cosby's alleged victims written on her on her body.

Ronda Rousey made her debut on WWE's Wrestlemania last night. It was a tag team match with her and Kurt Angle, and they won against Stephanie McMahon and Triple H.

Video of Ronda Rousey shows no mercy against Stephanie McMahon in her WWE in-ring debut: WrestleMania 34

Tommy Lee has chosen not to cooperate with the criminal investigation targeting his son. The charges are done, the L.A. County will not take on the case, so that's been rejected.

Kate Gosselin just won't go away. She has a new reality show coming out on TLC, called Kate Plus Date.

Weekend box office:

3. Blockers ($20.5 million)

2. Ready Player One ($24.6 million)

1. A Quiet Place ($50.2 million)

Video of A Quiet Place (2018) - Official Trailer - Paramount Pictures

Black Panther is still beating records. It is now number three on the list of top-grossing films of all time in the United States. It topped Titanic to take third place. In second is Avatar, with Star Wars The Force Awakens remaining in the top spot... for now.