Dirty Laundry: Carrie Underwood's Baby News

It's baby number two for Carrie and Mike, plus is Kris Jenner secretly married?

Carrie Underwood is pregnant again! She and Mike Fisher are expecting their second child, after their 3-year-old son Isaiah. Apparently, she's going to have the baby before May because she's going on tour in May and her brand new album will be out on September 14th. Earlier this week, Carrie was getting criticized over comments she made that she can't have a big family now, sort of suggesting that after the age of 35 you're too old to have kids. People took her remarks badly.

Maybe Congratulations to Richard Gere, 68, and his 35-year-old wife, who is rumored to be pregnant.

Kourtney Kardashian supposedly broke up with Younes Bendjima about a month ago, because he was cheating. It supposedly happened when he went on vacation right after their trip to Italy... but the Kardashians have a tendency to twist things sometimes, so who knows how much of this is legit?

Kris Jenner was on the Late Late Show with James Corden last night, and she ate some crickets because she didn't want to answer the question if she's engaged or not to her boyfriend. She's 62 and her boyfriend Cory is 37, and there have been rumors floating around that the big diamond ring on her finger is an engagement ring. James called her out on the show, but Kris confirmed it was NOT an engagement ring.

Brad Pitt's lawyers say Angelina Jolie is a master manipulator, after she said he's a deadbeat dad, and he hasn't been paying enough money for the child support. He said he loaned her eight million so she could buy a house, and also gave her $1.3 million in child support. Supposedly she's been really nasty in this whole proceeding.

Bachelorette contestant Leo from the most recent season, is being investigated for sexual harassment, and has been suspended as a stunt man at Universal Studios.

There's another new dating-on-an-island show coming up, called Love Island. The show is huge in England, and it's streaming on Hulu, but now we're getting a U.S. version on CBS.