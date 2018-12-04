Dirty Laundry: Cher Cast To Kanye West: 'We're Doing a Show Up Here'

Kim and Kanye got called out by the cast of the Cher show on Broadway, Gwyneth Paltrow and her new hubby aren't living together, and Cardi B could be in legal trouble. These stoires and more in the latest Dirty Laundry...

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian went to see the Cher show on Broadway last night, and the guy that played Sonny called them out, because Kanye was on his phone the entire time. They called him out on Twitter said "Hey, maybe you want to watch the show," and he apologized to them. He's a real big fan of Cher and loves "I've Got You Babe."

Hey @kanyewest so cool that you’re here at @TheCherShow! If you look up from your cell phone you’ll see we’re doing a show up here. It’s opening night. Kind of a big deal for us. Thanks so much. — Jarrod Spector (@jarrodspector) December 4, 2018

Gwyneth Paltrow got married a few months ago to Brad Falchuk, who has some of the greatest shows out right now. It turns out, they're not living together yet. Gwyneth says it's because they're trying to be respectful of the kids, so they have not blended their families together. Their kids are teenagers, and she says you've got to tread lightly... How long are they going to wait?

Cardi B was a no-show in court yesterday and now we found out where she was-- twerking on South Beach in bodypaint for a new video. She was supposed to be in court because of a fight at a strip club in Queens back over the summer, when she allegedly attacked a couple of bartenders. The judge said if he doesn't see her by Friday, he's going to issue a bench warrant for her arrest.

Eddie Murphy and his fiance Paige Butcher welcomed a baby boy. He's 57, Paige is 39. This is Eddie's tenth child with his fifth baby mama.

Travis Scott is denying the rumors that he's cheating on Kylie Jenner. He took to social media and said "I only have love for my wife."

The wedding isn't even over yet, because Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra keep celebrating. There was another reception today for the couple in India. Her dresses have been absolutely gorgeous... one of them had to have six people carrying the train!

